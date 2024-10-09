AP Source: Michael Pittman Jr.’s back injury adds new concern to Colts growing injury list

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts began Week 6 in another holding pattern. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson did limited work at Wednesday’s practice and 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor sat out. Then the found out top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also has a back injury, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person asked for anonymity because the team has not made details of the injury public. That means the Colts could be without their starting quarterback, their best running back and their top receiver for Sunday’s key AFC South game at Tennessee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.