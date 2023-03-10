AP Source: Miami to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins had not officially announced the deal. Tagovailoa, who Miami drafted fifth overall in 2020, will enter the fourth year of his rookie deal this upcoming season and will be guaranteed $23.2 million. The Dolphins have already informed him of the decision. Tagovailoa set career-highs in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating in a breakout 2022 season.

