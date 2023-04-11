AP source: Lions trade Okudah to Falcons for 5th-round pick

DETROIT (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Detroit drafted the former Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 and injuries stunted his career. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited him to nine games as a rookie and he had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season. Okudah stayed healthy and started in 15 games last season.

