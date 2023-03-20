AP source: Lions agree to 1-year deal with Gardner-Johnson

The Detroit Lions have agreed to an $8 million, one-year deal with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise. Detroit landed some much-needed defensive backs last week, adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.

