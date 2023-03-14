AP source: Lions add David Montogmery, Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions and running back David Montgomery have agreed on an $18 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Montgomery’s deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money. The Lions also agreed with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with that deal told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t be announced until Wednesday. Montgomery ran for 801 yards and five touchdowns last season in his fourth year with the Chicago Bears. He averaged 902 yards per season and 3.9 yards per carry with 26 career TDs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.