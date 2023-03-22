AP source: Jets, WR Mecole Hardman agree on 1-year deal

A person with knowledge of the contract says the New York Jets and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The speedy and versatile Hardman gives the Jets and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett another playmaker on what could be a much-improved offense. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn’t announced the agreement. ESPN first reported Hardman and the Jets agreed to terms on a contract. The 25-year-old Hardman spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He has 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career and has rushed 20 times for 125 yards and two scores.

