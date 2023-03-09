AP source: Jets releasing WR/KR Braxton Berrios

A person familiar with the decision says the New York Jets are releasing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios in a salary cap move. Berrios was an All-Pro selection as a kick returner in 2021 but was due to count $8.2 million on the cap and the sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a restructured contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move won’t become official until the NFL’s new year begins next Wednesday. ESPN first reported the Jets’ decision to release Berrios. New York will save $5 million on the cap by releasing Berrios.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.