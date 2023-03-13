AP source: Jets re-signing K Greg Zuerlein

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein won a training camp competition last summer with Eddy Pineiro and had a solid first season with the Jets, including kicking a franchise-record 60-yard field goal. After years of inconsistency at the kicker spot, the Jets made re-signing the steady Zuerlein a priority in free agency. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.