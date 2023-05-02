AP source: Jets decline 5th-year option on Becton’s contract

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the New York Jets declined the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Mekhi Becton’s contract. It was an expected choice by the Jets who had until Tuesday to pick up the option if they chose to do so. It would have cost New York $13.6 million next season. The 2020 first-round pick will be a free agent after this season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the move. ESPN first reported the Jets’ decision. The 24-year-old Becton has missed most of the past two seasons with knee injuries.

