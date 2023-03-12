AP source: Jets agree with LB Quincy Williams on 3-year deal

A person with knowledge of the contract says the New York Jets and linebacker Quincy Williams have agreed on a three-year deal. The deal is for $18 million and includes $9 million in guarantees. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the agreement. The person says the deal could be worth as much as $21 million with incentives. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

