AP source: Jets agree on deal with Ravens to acquire S Clark

A person with knowledge of the trade said the New York Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens. New York agreed Thursday to send a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore. The person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce trades until the NFL’s new year begins next Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the trade of Clark to New York. The 27-year-old Clark has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens since being drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech.

