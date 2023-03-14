AP source: Jarran Reed returning to Seahawks on 2-year deal

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face after agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed. The deal with Reed is worth up to $10.8 million according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because deals can’t be announced until the new league year begins on Wednesday. Reed is the second big agreement for Seattle after reaching a deal with Dre’Mont Jones. Before reaching agreement with Reed, Seattle released veteran defensive linemen Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson, clearing more than $13 million in salary cap space.

