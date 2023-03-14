AP source: Jaguars bringing back special teams ace Wingard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says backup safety Andrew Wingard has agreed to return to Jacksonville on a three-year, $9.6 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until Wednesday. The person says Wingard’s deal includes $6 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $13.8 million total. Wingard is one of the team’s best special teams players.

