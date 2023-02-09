AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) guards Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a three-team deal with Portland that landed them two second-round draft picks and Svi Mykhailiuk. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been made public. The 7-foot Plumlee is in the midst of the best season of his 10-year NBA career, averaging a career high 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 67% from the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.