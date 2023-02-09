AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a three-team deal with Portland that landed them two second-round draft picks and Svi Mykhailiuk. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been made public. The 7-foot Plumlee is in the midst of the best season of his 10-year NBA career, averaging a career high 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 67% from the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.