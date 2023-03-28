AP source: Hoerner, Cubs agree to $35 million, 3-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have locked up another infielder, agreeing to a $35 million, three-year contract with Nico Hoerner. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal begins with the 2024 season. Hoerner, who turns 26 in May, is moving back to second base this year after he was the team’s regular shortstop in 2022. The Cubs signed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a $177 million, seven-year contract in December. The new deal for Hoerner means the team could have its middle infield in place through the 2026 season.

