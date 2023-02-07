AP source: Heat trading Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the San Antonio Spurs are acquiring center Dewayne Dedmon from the Miami Heat. The Spurs also are also getting a second-round draft pick while the Heat will receive cash considerations, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been finalized. The move, once completed, opens some financial flexibility and a roster spot for the Heat.

