AP source: Hawks acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is attempting to bolster its playoff hopes in two trades which involved the Hawks sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the details who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deals that took place at the NBA’s trade deadline. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as part of a three-team trade with Golden State. The Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors. The Hawks traded Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.