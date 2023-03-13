AP source: Giants, WR Sterling Shepard agree on 1-year deal

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will remain the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player on the roster. A person with knowledge of the contract talks told The Associated Press on Sunday night the 30-year-old Shepard has agreed to a one-year contract at the veteran minimum of $1.16 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Giants won’t announce the contract until it is signed. That’s expected to happen this week. The Giants had voided the final year of the oft-injured veteran’s contract last month. It resulted in a $4.5 million hit in dead cap money at the time. ESPN was first to report the agreement.

