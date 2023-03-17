AP source: Giants reach deals with Ward, Slayton, Campbell

The New York Giants have reached agreements to retain wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Jihad Ward, while agreeing to terms with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell a source with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Thursday. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced. A second-round pick in 2019, the oft-injured Campbell had a career year last season, catching 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns playing all 17 games for the Colts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.