AP source: Giants, Lawrence agree on $90 million extension

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension. Lawrence had not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts while waiting for the deal that was agreed upon Thursday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the extension. The deal averages $22.5 million per year, tying Lawrence with Washington’s Daron Payne as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on annual salary. Lawrence had a career-high 7 1/2 sacks last season and made his first Pro Bowl.

