AP source: Giants, Bobby Okereke agree on 4-year deal

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

The New York Giants and linebacker Bobby Okereke have agreed on a four-year, $40 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, said $22 million is guaranteed. Okereke spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 49 games. He had a career-high 151 tackles with six tackles for a loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. The Giants also kept their special teams unit together, re-signing punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

