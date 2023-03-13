AP source: Giants, Bobby Okereke agree on 4-year deal

The New York Giants and linebacker Bobby Okereke have agreed on a four-year, $40 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, said $22 million is guaranteed. Okereke spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 49 games. He had a career-high 151 tackles with six tackles for a loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. The Giants also kept their special teams unit together, re-signing punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

