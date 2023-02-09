AP source: Gary Payton II traded by Blazers back to Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Craig Mitchelldyer]

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A  person with direct knowledge of the deal says guard Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers. The deal comes a day after Golden State lost at Portland. The Blazers will receive multiple second-round draft picks in the swap, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to be finalized or announced. The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run and will immediately provide backcourt depth with injured star Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break.

