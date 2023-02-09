AP source: Gary Payton II traded by Blazers back to Warriors

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says guard Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers. The deal comes a day after Golden State lost at Portland. The Blazers will receive multiple second-round draft picks in the swap, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to be finalized or announced. The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run and will immediately provide backcourt depth with injured star Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break.

