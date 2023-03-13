AP source: Former Jets QB Mike White signing with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal said the Miami Dolphins are signing former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract to back up starter Tua Tagovailoa. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced yet. White started four games for the Jets last season after New York demoted struggling starter Zach Wilson. White was 1-3 as a starter with 1,192 passing yards, three TDs and four interceptions in 2022. Miami on Friday picked up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie contract.

