AP source: Falcons reach 1-year deal with DE Calais Campbell

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Calais Campbell. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed, says Campbell has agreed to play for the Falcons in 2023. Campbell played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Campbell, who turns 37 on September 1, has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 in 2022. Atlanta’s pass rush ranked last in sacks in 2021 and was next to last with 21 last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.