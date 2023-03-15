AP source: Eagles release CB Slay, work to restructure deal

Darius Slay said goodbye to Philadelphia prematurely. After the Eagles informed Slay that he will be released Wednesday, the team reversed course and the two sides are working on restructuring the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback’s contract to keep him in Philadelphia, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the decision to the AP on condition of anonymity because a new deal hasn’t been finalized. Slay posted a goodbye on Twitter earlier Wednesday: “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.” His wife, Jennifer, posted late Wednesday night: “WE HERE BABY!!”

