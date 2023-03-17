AP source: Eagles, QB Marcus Mariota agree on 1-year deal

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Marcus Mariota have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Marcus Mariota have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract. That’s according to person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The person also says Mariota’s contract is worth up to $8 million including incentives. Mariota was released by Atlanta last month and will be the backup for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.