AP source: Dolphins bringing back RB duo of Mostert, Wilson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., agreeing on two-year contracts for both players. Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler reported the deal Tuesday afternoon. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Wilson’s intention to re-sign with Miami on a deal worth up to $8.2 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

