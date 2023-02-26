AP source: Devils acquire Timo Meier in trade with Sharks

The New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what San Jose sent New Jersey in exchange for the rugged forward under team control for at least next year. The 26-year-old Swiss winger has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. Meier joins a playoff race with the Devils after the rival Rangers and Islanders each made moves to improve their stock. Meier is a pending restricted free agent who could earn up to $10 million next season.

