AP source: D-backs, Carroll agree to $111 million, 8-yr deal

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to an $111 million, eight-year contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the deal hasn’t officially been announced. The 22-year-old Carroll is one of baseball’s top prospects and among the favorites to win NL Rookie of the Year this season. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

