AP source: Cowboys retaining S Donovan Wilson in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping another one of their own in free agency again by agreeing to a contract with safety and leading tackler Donovan Wilson. A person with knowledge of the deals says the sides agreed on a $24 million, three-year deal. Wilson rose from a sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2019 to a starter in his second season. The 28-year-old started all 17 games last season. Wilson and led NFL safeties with five sacks and tied the club record for his position.

