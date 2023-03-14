AP source: Cowboys acquire CB Gilmore in trade with Colts

A person with knowledge of the trade says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick. The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler came on the same day Dallas re-signed safety Donovan Wilson. The Cowboys will give up a compensatory pick in this year’s draft. It will be the third team in three seasons for Gilmore. The two-time All-Pro was the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with New England.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.