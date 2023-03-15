AP source: Commanders signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE -Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 15, 2023 because the team had not announced the contract.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Richard]

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed. Brissett becomes the experienced veteran the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season while starting for the Cleveland Browns during Deshaun Watson’s suspension. Howell goes into spring workouts as the No. 1 QB after winning his NFL debut in Washington’s season finale. Another person with knowledge of the deal tells the AP the Commanders also agreed to terms with center Tyler Larsen on a one-year deal.

