AP source: Commanders releasing safety Bobby McCain

A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders are releasing safety Bobby McCain. The transaction saves them more than $2 million in salary cap space. The emergence of young safety Darrick Forrest alongside Kam Curl made it easier for Washington to cut ties with McCain. The team initially signed McCain in 2021 and re-signed him to a two-year contract prior to last season. The 29-year-old had four interceptions in two seasons with Washington.

