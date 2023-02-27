AP source: Commanders releasing safety Bobby McCain

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. The Washington Commanders are releasing safety Bobby McCain, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, because the transaction had not been announced.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders are releasing safety Bobby McCain. The transaction saves them more than $2 million in salary cap space. The emergence of young safety Darrick Forrest alongside Kam Curl made it easier for Washington to cut ties with McCain. The team initially signed McCain in 2021 and re-signed him to a two-year contract prior to last season. The 29-year-old had four interceptions in two seasons with Washington.

