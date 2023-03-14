AP source: Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko

A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have fired offensive line coach John Matsko. It’s the latest shakeup for Ron Rivera’s staff since bringing in Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Matsko worked under Rivera the past three seasons in Washington and all nine years Rivera coached in Carolina. It was not immediately clear who Matsko’s replacement will be. Since Bieniemy was hired, Washington has also shifted quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese to senior offensive adviser for game management, hired Stanford’s Tavita Pritchard to replace him and brought in Bobby Engram as wide receivers coach.

