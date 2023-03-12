AP source: Commanders, DT Payne agree on $90M, 4-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) plays defense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. The Commanders have put the franchise tag on standout defensive tackle Daron Payne, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The tag is worth just over $18.9 million for next season.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Daron Payne on a four-year contract worth $90 million. Sixty million dollars of that will be guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced publicly. Payne led Washington with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season. The Commanders put the franchise tag on him last month in the hopes of working out a long-term agreement. The contract is the second-biggest for a defensive tackle.

