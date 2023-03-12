AP source: Commanders, DT Payne agree on $90M, 4-year deal

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Daron Payne on a four-year contract worth $90 million. Sixty million dollars of that will be guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced publicly. Payne led Washington with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season. The Commanders put the franchise tag on him last month in the hopes of working out a long-term agreement. The contract is the second-biggest for a defensive tackle.

