AP source: Colts still want to interview DeMeco Ryans

The Indianapolis Colts still want to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy, and are planning to give Jeff Saturday a second interview along with six or seven other candidates, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is still narrowing its list of coaches for second interviews to seven or eight. Ryans had an interview planned with the Colts last week but had to postpone to focus on preparation for San Francisco’s divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

