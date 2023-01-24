AP source: Colts still want to interview DeMeco Ryans

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo bringing the number of known candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy to 10, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

The Indianapolis Colts still want to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy, and are planning to give Jeff Saturday a second interview along with six or seven other candidates, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is still narrowing its list of coaches for second interviews to seven or eight. Ryans had an interview planned with the Colts last week but had to postpone to focus on preparation for San Francisco’s divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.