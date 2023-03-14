AP source: Colts planning to release Matt Ryan in cap move

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will release 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan in a cost-cutting move. Cutting ties with Ryan before Wednesday means Indy clears about $17.2 million under the salary cap and opens free agency with roughly $30 million in cap space. Ryan was traded by the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons to the Colts last March. But the combination didn’t work out. The NFL’s 2016 MVP endured the worst season of his career and was benched twice. Ryan has said he hopes to continue playing rather than retire.

