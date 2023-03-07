AP source: Chiefs sending Brown, Clark into free agency

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his field goal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4), Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the decisions says the Kansas City Chiefs plan to decline using the franchise tag for the second consecutive year on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and they will release pass rusher Frank Clark. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither of the moves has been officially made. The moves leave the Super Bowl champions with gaping holes on both sides of the ball but also free up more than $20 million in salary cap space ahead of free agency.

