AP source: Chiefs agree with OT Taylor on 4-year, $80M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says Jawaan Taylor has agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday. The 25-year-old Taylor started all 66 games he’s played in since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2019 draft. He primarily held down the right side of the line in Jacksonville.

