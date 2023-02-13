AP source: Cavaliers to sign veteran swingman Danny Green

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign swingman Danny Green once he clears waivers. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers in the next two days, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t commenting on its interest in him. Green would give the young Cavs both another outside shooter and a player with postseason experience. He has appeared in 165 playoff games. Green has played in just three games this season after injuring his knee in the playoffs last year with Philadelphia.

