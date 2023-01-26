AP source: Buffalo Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the move. ESPN.com first reported the firing. Salgado just completed his sixth season with Buffalo, and his first coaching safeties. He broke in with the team as a defensive assistant in 2017 before being promoted to overseeing the nickel cornerback position in 2020. Salgado’s firing comes days after the Bills’ season ended Sunday with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs

