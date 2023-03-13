AP source: Browns restructure Watson deal, get D-line help

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Cleveland Browns have restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract to create salary-cap space ahead of NFL free agency. The Browns can convert Watson’s base salary into a signing bonus and create $36 million of room, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing any information. The Browns reached agreement with center Ethan Pocic and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on three-year deals and agreed to a four-year contract with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

