AP source: Browns restructure Watson contract, re-sign Pocic

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Cleveland Browns have restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract to create salary-cap space ahead of NFL free agency. The Browns always have had the ability to convert Watson’s base salary into a signing bonus and create $36 million of room, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing any information. Watson signed with Cleveland last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women while he played for Houston. He served an 11-game NFL suspension. The Browns reached agreement with center Ethan Pocic on a three-year deal.

