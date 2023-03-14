AP source: Browns re-signing LB Takitaki to 1-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are bringing back linebacker Sione Takitaki after a strong season cut short by injury. Takitaki is getting a one-year, $2.5 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP because teams are not allowed to announce signings until the official start of the league year on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Takitaki stepped up last season after the Browns lost several linebackers to injuries. He started eight games and finished with 71 tackles before sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament against Houston on Dec. 4.

