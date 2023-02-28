AP source: Browns plan to release veteran safety Johnson III

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns plan to release veteran safety John Johnson III when the NFL’s new season starts on March 15. Johnson hasn’t lived up to the three-year, $33.75 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2021. He’ll be dealt unless the team can trade him, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not publicly commenting on Johnson’s status. Cleveland’s startling regression on defense played a major role in the Browns going 7-10 and finishing fourth in the AFC North last season.

