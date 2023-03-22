AP source: Browns get WR Moore from Jets for draft pick

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells the AP the Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade from the New York Jets. The Browns are sending the No. 42 pick in this year’s draft to the Jets for Moore and the No. 74 selection, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. The Jets parted with Moore, a second-round pick in 2021, shortly after agreeing to terms with former Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. Cleveland had been looking for another receiver for Deshaun Watson, who came over last year in a trade from Houston.

