AP source: Browns bringing back LB Walker on 1-year deal

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) walks off the field at the end of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is returning to the Browns after missing most of last season with an injury that rocked Cleveland's defense, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is returning to the Cleveland Browns after missing most of last season with an injury. Walker has agreed to a one-year contract, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been signed. The 27-year-old Walker tore a quadriceps tendon in Week 3 and missed the rest of 2022. Without him, Cleveland’s defense not only lost an experienced player but one of its top communicators and leaders. Walker signed with the Browns in 2021 after four seasons with Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.