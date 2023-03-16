AP source: Browns agree to terms with DTs Hill, Hurst

A person familiar with the moves says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to contract terms with free agent defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst. Both players are getting one-year deals, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not announced the agreements. The Browns have revamped their defensive line in free agency by adding pass rushing end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, Hurst and Hill. Cleveland’s defense was inconsistent last season, playing a major role in the team’s 7-10 finish. Hurst and Hill have both been slowed by injuries in recent seasons.

