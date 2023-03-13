AP source: Bills rework Allen, Miller deals to get under cap

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) looks on during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday, March 13, 2023, to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Bennett]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have worked their way under the salary cap in time for the free-agent signing period by freeing up more than $30 million in space after restructuring the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Milller, a person with direct knowledge of the moves confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly disclosed the moves which were first reported by ESPN.com. The restructurings leave Buffalo with about $20 million in cap space entering the signing period, which begins Wednesday. Buffalo has already used the extra money by agreeing to sign Dallas offensive lineman Connor McGovern, and agreeing to re-sign punter Sam Martin, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive back Cam Lewis.

