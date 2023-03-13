AP source: Bills rework Allen, Miller deals to get under cap

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have worked their way under the salary cap in time for the free-agent signing period by freeing up more than $30 million in space after restructuring the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Milller, a person with direct knowledge of the moves confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly disclosed the moves which were first reported by ESPN.com. The restructurings leave Buffalo with about $20 million in cap space entering the signing period, which begins Wednesday. Buffalo has already used the extra money by agreeing to sign Dallas offensive lineman Connor McGovern, and agreeing to re-sign punter Sam Martin, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive back Cam Lewis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.