AP Source: Bills kicker Bass agrees to 4-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has agreed to a four-year contact extension that’s potentially worth up to $21 million. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The agreement was first reported by the NFL Network. The 26-year-old has one year left on his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Georgia Southern. He has established himself as one of the NFL’s more reliable kickers while playing in the gusty and wintry elements of the Bills’ stadium near Lake Erie.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.